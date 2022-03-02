Collaboration is key to bridging gap in educational sector, says Odunayo

Sanya Odunayo, the executive secretary of MTN Foundation has emphasized that a major way to effectively bridge the gap in the Nigerian education system is through partnerships and collaborative efforts that takes into account the student’s curriculum, community learning, collaborative work, and sustainable efforts.

Odunayo made the assertion during the recent Association of International School Educators in Nigeria (AISEN) webinar for educators themed, ‘Bridging the Gap’. AISEN provides a forum through which members access training, advice, and practical assistance where required. The association also provides networking opportunities for educators to share, help and support on professional matters.

She disclosed that one of the avenues the Foundation collaborates to bridge the gap in the education sector is by making data available to students at various public learning institutions, in partnership with the government and other ecosystem partners.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to modern connectivity, and we believe it is important to equip young Nigerians, especially in technology. The MTN Foundation has built ICT labs in over 60 public schools across Nigeria. These schools have been equipped with 25 – 30 computers with alternate power.

“The computers were also equipped with learning materials that will benefit the students, in partnership with some of our ecosystem partners. At the MTN Foundation, we don’t want to mind the gap, we want to actively participate in bridging the gap,” said Odunayo.

Read also: MTN customers to get free access to Davido’s O2 Concert

Similarly, the leading technology company has also secured exclusive global rights to stream Davido live at the O2 to its customers on Saturday, March 5. Through its partnership with the subscription-based music store and streaming service platform, uduX, MTN will be making history once again as the company with its pulse on technology and entertainment.

Following a brief hiatus, Davido has been gearing up to give his UK fans the ultimate Afrobeats experience. The concert comes as part of an elaborate prelude to the megastar’s upcoming album ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’, a celebration of a decade-long run in the music industry, from the early days of ‘Dami Duro’ in Lagos to the recent release of ‘Champion Sound’ globally.

With MTN facilitating Davido’s live-in concert experience to his global audience through UduX, fans can look forward to a seamless and immersive event. MTN Nigeria customers can tune into the action on Saturday, March 5, by subscribing to their favourite streaming data bundles, and logging on to wrblo2.udux.com to join the fun.

“We are proud of this partnership with UduX and Davido, two stellar Nigerian brands that have become global ambassadors promoting Nigerian culture and music. In delivering this unparalleled experience to our customers across the country, we reiterate MTN Nigeria’s commitment to continue to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world,” said Adia Sowho, the chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria.

MTN had previously delivered a successful all-inclusive live experience in November 2021 to its customers in Nigeria. The experience featured Grammy Award winning Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun at the O2 Arena, sharing his monster hit album ‘Made in Lagos’, with the world.