Coca-Cola’s marks 70 years of robust business in Nigeria

The Coca-Cola System, which comprises Coca-Cola Nigeria and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company, recently celebrated 70 years of excellence in Nigeria. The anniversary event, which was attended by dignitaries and stakeholders from different sectors, took place on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

The 70th anniversary event had in attendance respectable members of the Nigerian media, the Coca-Cola System leadership, and key stakeholders, namely the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide; Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company, Matthieu Seguin, and the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for The Coca-Cola Company, Africa, Patricia Obozuwa; alongside other corporate guests and trade partners.

“This anniversary not only allows us to look back at the brand’s storied history in Nigeria but is also an opportunity to reiterate our plans for the future. This milestone anniversary is a testament to the possibilities and opportunities we have grasped with both hands in this great country. We look forward to many more magical years ahead,” Alfred Olajide, managing director/vice president, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said.

Read also: Coca-Cola leverages ‘Catalyst for Change’ to upskill, empower community women

The commemorative event was the high point of a month-long campaign that celebrated consumers with exciting campaign activities, including “The Nigerians of Coca-Cola” series, a visual campaign that featured the story of a diverse set of people across key regions in the country with different struggles and positive histories with Coca-Cola; the ‘Share A Trip With Coke’ campaign, which took customers in Kano, Ibadan, Port-Harcourt, and Lagos on free trips filled with heartwarming experiences and an assortment of curated merchandise; and the ‘My Coke Moments’ campaign, which encouraged customers and stakeholders across demographics to share nostalgic moments and memories with their online network of friends.

“In celebrating Coca-Cola’s 70th anniversary in Nigeria, we have noted the enthusiasm and pure joy that Nigerians have expressed while joining in the several campaigns. It is our goal to continue to craft the brands and the choice of drinks that people love, to ultimately refresh them in body & spirit,” said Matthieu Seguin, managing director, Nigerian Bottling Company, while commenting on the anniversary.

Patricia Obozuwa, the vice president, public affairs, communications and sustainability for The Coca-Cola Company, Africa, said over the years, Coca-Cola has taken the lead in good business, committing huge resources to laudable sustainability initiatives across its markets, especially Nigeria. According to her, in the past 70 years, the company has positioned itself as a household brand unifying Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora while acknowledging the country’s rich and unique cultural diversity.

“Coca-Cola remains committed to activating memorable experiences for our stakeholders, and with this celebration, we plan to dial up these efforts to deliver grander experiences in the years to come. We hope Nigerians share in our enthusiasm and are with us on every step of our journey,” Obozuwa said.

Coca-Cola was introduced into the Nigerian market in 1951 and has since become the country’s premium beverage brand. With over 2,900 direct employees and eight manufacturing plants, Coca-Cola serves more than 40 million consumers in the FCT and 36 States across Nigeria.