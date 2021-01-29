Coalition offers to tackle Nigerian leadership crisis

A newly formed coalition- New Nigeria Coalition(NNC) has expressed concern about ‘poor governance in Nigeria’ despite the abundant resources in the country, saying it was out to right the wrongs and offer the needed change to Nigerians.

Ishaya Inuwa, the interim national coordinator of the coalition, stated this Thursday while unveiling the coalition to journalists in a zoom meeting. According to Inuwa, the coalition was birth after the realisation that there was the need for a credible platform to champion the course of Nigerians and offer a solution to their numerous problems.

Inuwa lamented the state of all facets of Nigeria society, poor infrastructure and spate of insecurity, stressing that there was no justification for the current high poverty rate among Nigerians.

According to him, “We can’t continue to sit down and watch things deteriorate further in Nigeria; if Nigeria would sink because we don’t act as beautiful as Nigeria, none of us would survive.

“The coalition is for all Nigerians they should come on board even those in government, but feel there is the need for change. If they would not do it for themselves they should do it for posterity. We would stop at nothing until the demand is met.

“The problems of Nigeria are multifaceted, but irrespective of the myriad of challenges confronting us, we believe that Nigerians are tired of the status quo and want change in the country”.

Speaking further, the national coordinator said the group was founded by concerned Nigerians, who felt the need to rescue the country, adding that membership was open to Nigerians across sectors and cadres in the society. He stressed that the coalition was not founded by any politician nor formed for pecuniary gains but to serve Nigerians.