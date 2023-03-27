Cleric, 27 others in EFCC net over ‘Yahoo’ business in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

The arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, 6 students of various institutions, mining operator and a host of other specialized private individuals.

They are; Toheeb Albarka, cleric; Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye, twin brothers; Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede who trade in dog selling respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.

Read also: Over 250 lawyers ask NJC to bar courts from entertaining EFCC cases

The suspects include Olaleye Solomon, Miner; Akinade Samuel, Computer Technician; Damilola Shagaya, Real Estate Developer; Muhammed Awal, Graphic Designer; Adam Mubarak, Anti-Money Laundering Analyst; Ogundiran Nathaniel, Tiler; Jamiu Ishola, Printer; Dauda Tunde, Plumber; Abdullahi Sikiru, Bet Naija Agent; Kasali Afeez Adegoke, Website Developer; Jordan Adeyinka, Wears/Shoe Dealer and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.

As well as Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Adisa Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim.

Items recovered from the suspects upon arrest include ten exotic cars, different brands of laptops and cell phones, printer among others.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.