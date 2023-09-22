CJ Obasi’s ‘MAMI WATA’ rakes 12 nominations at AMAA 2023

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nigerian filmmaker CJ Obasi is celebrating the remarkable success of his latest cinematic masterpiece, “MAMI WATA,” as it secures 12 nominations at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023. The film has garnered recognition in multiple key categories, cementing its status as a standout production.

The movie, shot in black and white, was nominated for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Editing, Best Achievement in Screenplay, National Film and Video Censors Board award for Best Nigerian Film, Best Director, Best Film, Best Achievement in Makeup, Best Achievement in costume design, Ousmane Sembene award for best film in an African Language, Best Achievement in sound, Best Actress in a supporting role, and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Obasi, visibly elated by this accomplishment, expressed profound gratitude and pride. He shared, “Super Proud and Honored to announce that MAMI WATA has just bagged 12 Nominations at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). I deeply thank the Academy and the Jury for this huge honour. This is for the entire team MAMI WATA, and everyone who fought hard to realize this glorious vision. My love and devotion always.”

Read also See the full List of movies nominated for AMAA 2023 Award

Obasi took a moment to pay tribute to the legacy of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, MFR, a figure of great importance in African cinema. He stated, “And to the special Peace Anyiam-Osigwe – MFR – your legacy lives on forever…Vive le Cinéma Africain! Long live Nigerian Cinema!”

In February, Mami Wata premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance. At the Film Festival, the cinematographer Lílis Soares won the Special Jury Prize in the World Dramatic Competition for the film’s cinematography.

“MAMI WATA” has captivated audiences and critics alike with its compelling narrative and stunning visuals in black and white mode.

The film’s remarkable success at AMAA 2023 nominations is a testament to African cinema’s thriving creativity and talent, reaffirming its presence on the global stage. As the awards ceremony approaches, all eyes are on “MAMI WATA” and the incredible impact it has made in the world of filmmaking.