Church urges Nigerian Christians to be Christlike, refrain from vices

Nigerian Christians have been charged with living a Christlike life as a way of making eternity at the end of their sojourn on earth. The admonition was given by the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide at the 10th Youth Conference with the theme, ‘Resilient Youth for Greater Society’ held in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State to arouse youth consciousness on good behaviour and dream accomplishment.

The UACC leaders equally tasked Nigerian youths to be God-fearing and refrain from vices in order to achieve their potential and dreams in life.

James Bayo-Owoyemi, president and general overseer of UACC, admonished Nigerian youths to have the fear of God in order to realise their dreams in life.

Bayo-Owoyemi, who spoke on the theme ‘Strangers on earth’, regretted the presence of things that distract youth from godliness in the society, reminding them that Jesus Christ did all He did to redeem mankind in his youth.

According to him, youth must be resilient in faith and stay away from things capable of distracting them so that God’s grace will continue to dwell in their lives throughout the phase of youthful uncertainty.

“It is that same grace that will restrain you from being involved in drugs, kidnapping, and other vices that have become features in contemporary society.

“As leaders of tomorrow, you should put on the armour of Christian life, be disciplined to earn the respect and confidence of the world,” he said.

The UACC president gave glory to God for the success of the conference, saying humanity would overcome every pandemic that threatens mankind and gospel propagation.

He congratulated the leadership of UACC youth for organising a peaceful spirit-filled event, adding that the event was the first youth conference since he became the president and general overseer eight months ago.

Samuel Ogunlade, the general superintendent of UACC, said Nigerian youth must be united and shun evil to remain relevant in the scheme of things in the church and the society in general.

According to Ogunlade, the Church had high expectations before the conference, hence its success. He noted further that the church has recorded improvements since the ordination of the President, with responsive leadership on all fronts.

Joseph Oluwatuase, the general secretary of the church, said the youth are currently at the stage of sowing in their life. He, therefore, charged them to emulate good characters from the youth leadership and eschew sharp practices.

According to Oluwatuase, the success of the conference is based on the Love, unity and foresight of the leadership of the youth ministry of the church.

Samuel Areji, the Youth President of the church, admonished the youth to always exhibit exemplary conducts in their dealings.

Areji states further that the youth body watches over the public conduct of its members with a view to pruning excesses in members. He, therefore, thanked the people for their support, cooperation and contributions towards the success of the conference.