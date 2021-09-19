Christians urged to support government, promote unity in diversity

Nigerian Christians has been urged to shun denominational differences, support government policies, promote unity in diversity and unite to speak with one voice.

This admonition was given by Bukola Adeleke, the special adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on religious matters, at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Week Celebration of the Lagos Island East Chapter held recently in Lagos.

Speaking on, “The Impact of Christianity In Politics”, Adeleke said the country is presently in dire need of unity, and appeals to Christians, the Church and Church leaders to build a strong foundation of love and oneness that will promote and strengthen Nigeria’s diversity.

He further emphasized the need to find a common ground devoid of any denominational and church doctrinal differences to agree to achieve the desired goals. “It is the right of Christians as citizens of Nigeria to play their civic roles by voting and being voted for. Christians should not only be good at praying, they should be active politically as solution provider,” said Adeleke.

According to him, Christians should be conscious of government; participate in governance and never stop praying for Nigerian leaders at the helm of affairs and constituted authority, irrespective of their office, position and performance. “Christians should seek and take up political appointments, participate in political parties activities to entrenched truth, loyalty, love and righteousness,” Adeleke stated.

Olakunle Williams, Speaker of the House, Lagos Island East LCDA, said until Christians and the Church fully understand and decide to take up their roles; get involved as part of the system and contribute their quota, the desired change in the system will remain a mirage and subject of debates.

According to him, God promotes, elevates and positions people into places of power and authority as He pleases. However, bemoaning the appellation of godfatherism in the Nigerian polity, Williams said, “If you have a Father God, you don’t need a godfather”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Jonathan Osin, the Chairman, CAN Lagos Island East, said the lecture was aimed at encouraging Christian participation in politics and playing their civic roles as citizens for the stability, progress and development of the nation.

Osin therefore pleaded with Christians to foster unity and work together to make Nigeria great. He appeals to Christians in politics and political positions to prove themselves as light to the world and representatives of God to make life better for Nigerians.