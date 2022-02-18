Choose leader with integrity, capacity to govern – Sanusi, GoNigeria advocate

His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, has admonished educated young Nigerians to choose leaders with integrity and capacity to govern them in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order, recently asserted that it is only through active youth presence in the nation’s electoral process that the desired change in the political system being clamored for, can be realized.

According to him, “It is not always easy to have a leader who has both integrity and capacity to govern – two important qualities of a leader. If a leader does not have both integrity and capacity to govern, choose the one that can govern because his capacity to govern will benefit the people while his lack of integrity will be his harm. If you choose a man who has integrity without the capacity to govern, his lack of capacity to govern will harm the people while his integrity will only benefit himself,” he avowed.

This comes as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders come the 2023 general elections.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers to encourage the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are; Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, director, research & training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), musician, actor, and entertainer; Atedo Peterside, founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank/president & founder, Anap Foundation; Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, chairperson, Royal African Society and scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, national chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, founder UnlockNaija, former minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Tony Rapu, medical doctor and pastor.

Others include; Yemi Adamolekun, executive director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, former minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, former minister, former commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and president, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, former, DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.