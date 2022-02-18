Abiru mourns Tunde Samuel, member Governor’s Advisory Council Lagos

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru has mourned the death of Professor Tunde Samuel, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos.

Samuel, a professor of Economics of Education, and a former Special Adviser to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Education, passed on at age 73 on Wednesday .

In his condolence message , Senator Abiru commiserated with the family of the deceased, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos and the Governor’s Advisory Council over the departure of a “highly cerebral academic and a political tactician who worked tirelessly to preserve the ideals of the progressives in Lagos State.”

The Senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District eulogised the contributions of the late professor to the development of Education in Lagos as one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University (LASU), who served as a member of the Implementation Committee and two-time members of the Provisional Government Council.

“It is very painful losing Professor Tunde Samuel at a time like this when his political insights would be highly needed. However, we are comforted that he lived a good life worthy of emulation and devoted his life to the cause of humanity.

“As a professor of Economics of Education, the late Professor Tunde Samuel contributed in no small measure to the advancement of education in Lagos State. Posterity will forever be kind to him as one of the founding fathers of the Lagos State University (LASU), and the Pioneer Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED) Noforija, Epe, Lagos State between 1994 and 2002.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of the Lagos East Senatorial District, I commiserate with the family of Professor Samuel, the entire people of Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) over this monumental loss,” Abiru said in his condolence message.