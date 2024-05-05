Mortein pushes for malaria prevention across communities in Nigeria

As part of its fight to end malaria, Mortein has carried out an impactful community educational campaign on malaria prevention in cities across Nigeria.

According to the 2023 World Malaria Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 22 persons die every hour due to malaria in Nigeria, and One out of 3 deaths from malaria globally occur in Nigeria.

The Mortein visited communities identified to be vulnerable to mosquito infestation and engaged with people.

The team visited Boundary at Ajegunle; Agbara, Makoko: Rumuigbo and Tudun Wada with Kate Henshaw, Mortein brand ambassador, leading the team, and educating the people on the effective ways to combat mosquitoes who are the carriers of the disease and ensure malaria prevention

As part of the campaign, the team carried out environmental sanitation, gave out educational flyers, and provided free medical checks to educate on prevention through proper sanitation, the importance of early detection of the disease, the use of insecticide sprays and sleeping under insecticide-treated nets.

Reckitt employees also actively volunteered in the programme, and joined the residents in the sanitation exercise, cleaning gutters, sweeping streets and educating with flyers to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites and reduce malaria-related morbidity and mortality in the area.

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, head of External Communications & Partnership at Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, lauded the communities for participating in the sanitation exercise.

“Zero malaria starts with us. It is great to see that the communities are coming out in their numbers and supporting the sensitisation programme by Mortein.

“Malaria can be prevented by taking simple actions that prevent the occurrence of mosquitoes, one of which is using insecticides like Mortein which based on research kills 100 percent mosquitoes and ensures mosquitoes don’t feel at home by letting them breed in dirty environments or uncovered stagnant water,” Uzo-Ogbugh said.

She said Nigerians need to collectively accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw, a Nollywood veteran, also took an active role in the cleanup and leveraged the opportunity to educate residents on the importance of maintaining clean surroundings to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

“An untidy environment is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and by keeping our surroundings clean, and using Mortein regularly, we can prevent the spread of malaria,” Henshaw explained.

Mortein has been consistent in leading the fight against malaria and continues to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating malaria through enhanced awareness and preventive actions reflected in its vigorous efforts in communities in various parts of the country.

It regularly collaborated with the Federal Government through the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) to promote malaria prevention education using social media and digital platforms as a tool to drive the education and importance of eradicating this disease from Nigeria.