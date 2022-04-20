China revises law to promote vocational education

Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revision to the Vocational Education Law at a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The revision stipulated that vocational education was as important as general education and noted that the country should advance reform and improve the quality of vocational education.

Based on the need for industrial layouts, China should vigorously develop new vocational education majors for advanced manufacturing, according to the revision.

The revised law encouraged enterprise participation in vocational education.

It promised to award the enterprises for industry-education integration and deepening cooperation with schools.

To improve the recognition of vocational education, the law called for measures to raise the social status and treatment of technical personnel.

It also called for vocational skills competitions for technical talents to show their skills.

The revision ordered the country to optimise the use of education expenditure to ensure the budget for the development of vocational education.

The document also encouraged domestic enterprises, public institutions, social organisations, individuals, and organisations and individuals abroad to donate to support vocational education development.

The revised law would take effect on May 1.