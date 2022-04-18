Chartered Institute of Taxation to build tax academy in Akwa Ibom

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has announced plans to build a tax academy in Akwa Ibom State to serve as a training centre for the South-South region of the country.

Adesina Adedayo, The President of CITN, who was on a-two day working visit to Akwa Ibom State disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Udom Emmanuel saying that the academy would train tax professionals, increase tax awareness, enhance tax education and for the development of the tax profession.

Adedayo said the institute chose Akwa Ibom State for the location of the tax academy because of the “ contributions and the strengthening of the governance model of the institute by the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service.”

The CITN President intimated the Governor about the 2022 all secondary schools tax quiz competition in the state organised by CITN in honour of Edem William, a fellow of the institute, saying that the quiz which is part of the “catch them young” programme of the institute is fashioned to stimulate student’s interest in taxation as a course of study and promote positive perception about tax responsibilities.

Adedeyo said they were also in the State to invite the Governor to the institute’s 24th annual tax conference that will be held between May 17 and 20, 2022, in Abuja.

The President thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the immense support he has given to CITN Uyo and district, and for strengthening the institutional framework for the efficient operation of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service.

Responding, Governor Udom Emmanuel represented by the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo thanked CITN for choosing Akwa Ibom from the South South States for the siting of the CITN tax academy, saying that Akwa Ibom State is peaceful and serene for an academic institution of such high professional grade.

“You did not only make a good choice in thinking of Akwa Ibom State as the location of the Academy.

“Our State is regarded today as one of the most peaceful States in this country. Our location is very serene and so much fit for academic purposes. We thank you for considering our state for this very important institution.”

The Governor announced the donation of a plot of land for the building of the tax academy and the building of CITN secretariat for Uyo and district.

While lauding CITN for helping to strengthen the practice of taxation in the State by providing training assistance to staff of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, he Emmanuel noted that there has been a steady and significant growth in the IGR of the State in the last five years, a feat attributable to the improvement in methods of revenue collection and personnel under the chairman of Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS).

He thanked CITN for appointing the Executive Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, Okon Okon, as representing of the Joint Tax Board in the CITN Council, and lauded the institute for introducing the “catch them young” programme aimed at broadening tax awareness and tax education.

The Governor urged CITN to deepen its campaigns on tax awareness and tax education.

“The issue of tax must be on the front burner of any administration, but the important thing is that the people must know why taxes must be paid. Institutions such as CITN will be able to carry out this responsibility, and that takes me to the effort you are making to ensure that tax education is taken to secondary school level. This is very germane. Why can’t taxation be taught at the rudimentary level in secondary schools?

“If taxation becomes a common knowledge, it will be easier to collect more tax, more people will be willing to pay. We will be glad to have the introduction of tax education in secondary schools”, he added.

Governor Emmanuel promised to sustain the symbiotic relationship between his administration and the institute.

The CITN President and his delegation were earlier received by Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, Okon Okon and members of the Board.

Welcoming the CITN President to the State, Okon said AKIRS sees CITN as its own responsibility because the institute has played important roles in evolving taxation as a profession in the State.

“AKIRS sees CITN as our own responsibility and baby. In Akwa Ibom State, taxation profession is evolving. Someone must take the lead. We have taken it upon ourselves to take that responsibility and partner our Uyo and district to ensure that taxation gathers the much needed momentum.”

Okon said AKIRS will continue to support and partner CITN.