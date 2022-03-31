Low technology adoption responsible for low tax compliance – CITN President

Adesina Adedayo the president and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has attributed the low use of technology as the major problem resulting in low tax compliance in the Country.

Adedayo said this in Calabar Tuesday during the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service One Day Webinar/Sensitization Exercise on Tax Management System held at Hagis Hotel Calabar the Cross River State capital.

According to him, taxation is dynamic in nature and therefore as a country, ” We must keep abreast with the latest development and engage relevant stakeholders in the digital development of our tax system nationally and globally”.

The president who was represented by one of the Council member Nwabuzor Emenike said the Institute’s is proud of the initiative by the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS) in it’s efforts to introduce the use of technology in the management of tax System in the State because it’s aligned with the goals of the Institute’s.

“As a knowledge base institute, we commend the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service at a time like this, with issues relating to fiscal federalism and jurisdictional issues,” Emanike said. “One of the key elements missing in tax mobilization today is low embracement of technology.”

In his remarks, Akpanke Ogar, the Chairman of Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (CRIRS), said the service was introducing an Integrated management system and engaged properly in the digital economy.

He said the event has been designed for both virtual and physical participation, as it will also feature insight into the State Centralized Automated Billing system administered by the service.

Ogar also said the training was designed on various aspects of the tax administration process, including taxpayer, filing, assessment and revenue payment.