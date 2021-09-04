CEO of Sonaira Business World deepens support for women, girls

Sonia Omon Obehi Ovuehor, CEO of Sonaira Business World, one of the fastest-growing conglomerates in Nigeria has continued to deepen her support for women, girl child empowerment and community development.

Ovuehor is the sponsor of the forthcoming Independence Day Widow Tour, an initiative of Miss Mainland Africa, which aim to empower 500 widows.

The Sonaira Business World founder who won the Pan African Institute’s Award of Excellence and Innovation in 2014, has over the years earned herself a reputation as the champion of women and girl child cause with her indefatigable efforts at empowering and providing opportunities for them.

Read also: Netflix reviews for weekender week 2

Ovuehor is known to have supported other empowerment initiatives in the past and is supporting a host of charity organisations, including R’jay Initiative, a Lagos-based non-profit organisation that aimed to reduce period poverty among young girls by providing free sanitary pads, Charles Oronsaye Orphanage in Benin and the Triumph Love World Foundation, which cater for prisoners, elderly ones and the less privileged in our society.

The passion of Sonia Omon Obehi Ovuehor for empowerment and community development did not come as surprise to many who know her, especially in view of her status as an alumnus of the Pan African Institute of Entrepreneurship and Community Development.

A believer of the philosophy of alleviating poverty by facilitating self-sufficiency, Ovuehor avows: “I see a lot of the sense in the saying that “give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” At Sonaira Business World, we are set to empower and train 1000 Nigerian female entrepreneurs before 2023.”