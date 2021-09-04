Netflix reviews for weekender week 2

“THE RETURN OF THE KING OF THE BOYS”

So the long awaited movie finally hit us last Friday and everyone was so anxious to see it first, initially I thought they were just over hyping the movie, with all the comments on social media, till I started watching it on Friday, continued on Saturday and couldn’t concentrate on anything till I finally made it to episode 7 season 1 on Sunday morning, at this point I stood there with a standing ovation to everyone who made this fantastic movie worth our while. I must confess that Kemi Adetiba and Sola Shobowale totally killed it and I mean every bit of that word, how she was able to create a compelling story and keep us clued till to the very end, is something I still can get out of my head, so for now “The return of King of boys, remain my official best and among my top 5 till another breaks the record, if you haven’t seen it please make out time and check it out this weekend, it will be worth your while.

KAMBILI – THE WHOLE 30 YARDS

The movie was such a sweet one to behold, a romantic drama movie about a young lady who was of a marriageable age and desperately needed to settle down, she had being with her boyfriend for ages, who she thought would finally propose on her birthday, she receives the shock of her life about how she wasn’t wife material and almost feel into depression, you would need to check it out to see how and where she found love again and how she was able to put her broken life together. The movie was directed by Kayode Kasum and is available now on Netflix. Do check it out.

SWEET GIRL

The movie Sweet Girl is an American action Thriller movie release in 2021 on Netflix, it was written by Phillip Eisner and Gregg Hurwitz and directed by Brain Mendoza, it featured “Jason Momoa” as Mr cooper who was married to Amanda cooper who bore him a daughter, along the Amanda fell very ill and died Cooper felt that the drug company caused her death and was bent on taking them down, there was a twist that left most people quiet confused, so pay proper attention till the very end to see, how the entire company was brought down by the Copper family, a very interesting movie I must say but didn’t pan out to be the way I expected, one of those movie that leave you shocked and spell bound at the end. Do check it and thank me later, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

WHO KILLED SARA SEASON 1

I have never really being a series person, but then I guess rules are meant to be broken and I broke mine for this movie after a good number of years. When I started I wasn’t sure what to expect but then when I got to episode 3, I knew I was in for a good action packed movie. Sara and her brother went out with their friends for a short weekend, all of a sudden the fun packed holiday turned into a disaster, when Sara fell from the parachute and drowned, after her death a lot of stories unfolded and we had to watch to discover who killed Sara and why. You won’t believe that even at the end of season 1, we still couldn’t find out who killed, Season 2 is out I am hoping to check that out and discover who killed Sara. I am sure you will enjoy every bit of the movie.