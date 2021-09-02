5 Lessons I learnt from The Lion King movie

The holiday is fast coming to an end, and some have already started the new academic session. I enjoy the holiday quite a lot. Apart from spending time with my family, I also get to unwind by watching movies with them which is a favourite pastime for me. I remember watching the new Lion King at the cinemas with them in 2019 and while I watched, I just realized there were some punchy lines and lessons that stood out for me and thought to share them today.

“Always remember who you are,” said Rafiki – the Monkey.

Mufasa had also echoed this to Simba by telling him “Remember who you are”. Sometimes in life, we tend to forget who we really are based on past or current happenings. Until the death of Mufasa, Simba knew he was the son of the king and was going to be King. Then he started flocking with Pumbaa (A Warthog) and Timon (An African Meerkat). Pumbaa’s name is derived from the East African language – Swahili which means “to be foolish, silly, weak-minded, careless, and negligent”. While Timon’s name was a historical Greek name which means “he who respects”. Imagine the king of the Jungle eating bugs and gallivanting around with a weak-minded animal? Although they helped him forget his immediate worries, they also practically made him forget his destiny as King. It cannot be overemphasized that your company is very important. They reflect your future. One of the ways to help you always remember who you are is by keeping the right company as they are the current that moves you towards your goal or assignment.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for, I’m not a cub anymore,” said Nala.

Know your seasons and your timings. Life is in Phases they say. While Simba earlier wanted to take on anything thinking he was the soon-to-be-king even though he was still a cub, Nala knew it was not time. And when it was the right time, she did justice to the Hyena. Strength exhibited at the right time would only lead to success. Never be pressured to act outside of your timing.

“Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is ‘timing’. It waits on the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way.” ― Fulton J. Sheen

“The Hyena’s belly is never full,” said Scar.

I have seen that being insatiable can lead to destruction of any form. There are a couple of things my holy book says are insatiable – The grave, the barren womb, the earth and fire. ‘You say, ‘If I had a little more, I would be very satisfied. You make a mistake. If you are not content with what you have, you would not be satisfied if it were doubled.” ― Charles Spurgeon

There is a difference between being contented and being complacent. I would borrow these definitions from Carla Gasser “When you are content, you are willing to work on the things you can change and accept the things you cannot while keeping the proper perspective. When you are complacent, you are satisfied with mediocrity, possessing no real aspirations to do and be more”.

Contentment is great, Complacency/containment is not. Aspire to be better than your previous self but love the embodiment of who you are – Skills, Strengths, Skin and all the stuff that comes with it. I remember my daughter once telling me she wanted her hair to be long and smooth like the white girls in her school. I told her, “Sweetie, the reality is that it cannot be like that. You are African, black and beautiful and our hair is Kinky, natural and fine just as the Lord pleases”. Gratefully, she has never asked for long smooth hair again – Hopefully too!

“HakunaMatata” – It’s indeed a wonderful phrase.– Timon and Pumbaa

‘Hakuna-matata’ is a Swahili language phrase from East Africa, meaning ‘no trouble’ or ‘no problems’. It was a song in the movie that taught Simba that he should forget his troubled past and live in the present. It is advantageous to know that ‘Your past is done so forget it, your future is yet to come so dream it, but your present is now so live it without regrets’

Retrace your steps, fulfil destiny

This was not a phrase used anyway but I loved the way Simba eventually gets to know he wasn’t the cause of his Father’s death. Before then, Nala and Rafiki persuade him to take his rightful place in Pride Land and fulfil his destiny as King and he did just that.

Akiode (MBA) is an Education Disruptor, Author of Kids can entrepreneur too and Entrepreneurial stories for kids’ picture book series. She resides in the United Kingdom. You can follow us on twitter and Instagram @kidpreneurklub