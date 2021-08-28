Movies for the weekend

KING OF THE BOYS

For me “King of the boys” still remains one of the best Nigerian movies ever made. The hype has been amazing and like many Nigerians we all can’t wait to see the new original Netflix Nigerian series hit our screens this weekend. I am glad I have a subscription I hope you do, I can’t wait to give you the review come next weekend, do not forget to catch Kemi Adetiba “King of the Boys return” this weekend, I have my popcorn and drink set to relax and enjoy.

BECKETT

An America tourist decides to go on a holiday with his girlfriend to Greece; they went on this trip without telling anyone. On getting to Greece and having fun, a great tragedy happens, where John David Washington “Beckett” wakes up in the hospital after being involved in a serious car crash.

Read also: More than One Reality: The Netflix Diversity Movie List

BARTKOWIAK

Tomek Bartkowiak is a very good boxer, only to be framed for drugs and had to stay out of the game for months. At the point of deciding to go back, he finds out that his brother’s death wasn’t an accident but a well preplanned one by a big cartel to take over his property.

76

The movie tells a story of a young pregnant lady who stood strongly by her husband, when he was accused wrongly of an attempted military coup.

GOLD STATUE

Gold Statue was a movie produced by Tade Ogidan, a well renowned director, the story features Gabriel Afolayan as the key player, who was willing to do anything to get to an ancestral edifice that was buried underground beneath a maximum security prison, he was determined to get this statute that was worth millions of dollars.