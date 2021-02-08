CBN partners investors on modern health facilities

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Friday said that the bank was partnering government at all levels and the private sector to provide sophisticated health facilities in the country to address healthcare needs of the people.

He said that such intervention had become necessary in view of the widening gap in the health service provision due to poor medical facilities across the nation, adding that it was also in response to challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Emefiele made this known during a condolence visit to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta at the Government House, Asaba, following the deaths of his father on Jan. 28, 2021, and the Majority Leader of the state’s House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere, who died a day earlier.

He also disclosed that the Monetary Policy Committee was working to sponsor research into pharmaceuticals on different diseases, and would in addition give funds to private sector participants in the health sector to build pharmaceutical plants in the country.

Read Also: Nigerians to have more Polling Units in 2023 election

The apex bank’s governor added that the bank was ready to fund research on COVID-19 and in medicine and pharmacy so as to elevate Nigeria, and said “we are determined to do this’’.

“This is a very difficult time not just in Nigeria but also in the global community where we have seen unprecedented health crises that have devastated the entire world.

“We have decided as the Central Bank to support the efforts of the government; we will do everything possible to ensure that we upgrade the health facilities in the country.

“I can say with all certainty that in the very near future, Nigerians will begin to see what the Central Bank is going to do to show that we really mean what we are doing.

“No doubt, it is not just about building health facilities, but we have also tried as much as possible to extend various facilities to people that are interested in upgrading the health facilities in Nigeria.

“We are interested in supporting people who want to build pharmaceutical plants in Nigeria, and that is the reason I never minced words in practically all the Monetary Policy Committee meetings. We read out to the world through the Monetary Policy Committee to help to alleviate the health crisis in Nigeria,’’ he said.