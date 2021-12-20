CBN confirms appointment of Abdullahi as new FBN chairman

Nigeria’s Central Bank has confirmed the appointment of Ahmad Abdullahi, as the new Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc.

The appointment of Abdullahi followed the resignation of Remi Babalola, the former chairman.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN’s spokesman confirmed to BusinessDay about the new appointment.

He said the bank had been duly notified of the resignation of Babalola, as Chairman of the company following the ongoing contest by some shareholders for control of First Bank Holding Plc.

“I hereby confirm that a new Chairman has been approved for FBN Holdings”, Nwanisobi said.