Cartoon Network Africa releases new series ‘We Baby Bears’

Cartoon Network Africa, digital children’s television channels that airs animated series has released its latest series ‘We Baby Bears.’

We Baby Bears is a spin-off of Cartoon Network Studios’ all-time favourite animated series, We Bare Bears.

The enchanted journey follows three bear siblings, Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear – as their younger baby selves – travelling up and far away in a magical box to fantastic new worlds in search of a place to call home. Along the way, they meet new friends, learn a few lessons, and discover that ‘home’ can be wherever they are, as long as they’re together.

From Grizz, the leader and life of the party, to Panda, who’s heart is as big as his love for his phone, and Ice Bear, the mega talented and youngest of the bunch: each of our bear bros has a funny and bold personality, and they are always there for each other.

Manny Hernandez, We Bare Bears director, returns as executive producer to bring his creative vision to life in the newest iteration of the sibling cubs’ arrival.

“Manny’s admiration for anime and music comes to life in this fresh, new expansion of a beloved franchise,” Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), said.

“The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears’ fans and beyond,” he said.

The new series rolled out across Cartoon Network Africa with an Easter Weekend special featuring bear bros, big and small. The series which started on Friday the 15th at 10:10 CAT with the story of the brother bears in We Bare Bears: The Movie. Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th brought special We Bare Bears episodes featuring the baby bears.

To conclude the weekend, the first two episodes of We Baby Bears premiered on Sunday at 11:00 CAT. Fans then tune in every weekday from Monday, 18 April at 16:35 CAT for more We Baby Bears fantasy, fun and adventure.