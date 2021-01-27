Carepoint Hospitals to offer free healthcare in Alimosho

One of Nigeria’s fast-growing healthcare providers, Carepoint Hospitals, has announced plans for its maiden Open Week exercise for residents of Alimosho suburb, the largest local government area in Lagos State, Nigeria. The event, which is slated to start Wednesday, February 3, 2021, aims to provide an array of free healthcare services to over 1,000 visitors over a five-day period.

The raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated increased efforts pertaining to health awareness and education among government bodies, corporate organisations and individuals. Therefore, healthcare providers are at the heart of this crusade, assuaging the healthcare needs of Nigerians living in both urban and remote locations of the country.

Speaking at a media parley recently organized by industry stakeholders, the CEO, Carepoint Hospitals, Ademolu Owoyele, said, “There’s a long journey ahead of us in our efforts to curb the alarming mortality rates in Nigeria and thereby bolster life expectancy levels. The journey isn’t without its unique challenges, but as stakeholders, we must play our respective roles if we’re to attain and sustain optimized healthcare outcomes. That is one of the reasons why we’re putting this initiative together for the benefit of Egbeda residents in Lagos, where one of our hospitals is located.”

Some of the services to be provided include general and expert medical consultation, diabetes and hypertension screening, eye test, family planning services, free medication and general body check-ups, drug prescriptions all for free. The event partners include DKT International, Glaxosmithkline, mpharma, Fidson Healthcare and Junior Chambers International (JCI).