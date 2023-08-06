Car theft surge in Lekki, Ikoyi raises alarm

Residents of Lagos Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki have raised the alarm about safety and security in the environment as criminal activities have become more rampant there.

On August 3, 2023, a member of staff of a law firm fell victim to a robbery at St. Nicholas House on Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island. The incident occurred while the individual was returning from a new generation bank situated opposite the building.

Just a week before the robbery, on July 30, 2023, an incident took place along Osborne Road, Ikoyi. Three armed men forcefully snatched a Navy blue Lexus R330 jeep from its driver and owner at gunpoint around 10 PM.

A day before the carjacking on July 29, 2023, a Toyota Land cruiser with registration number MUS 468 RD was snatched by four armed men around 4 AM along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

In yet another tragic incident, on July 27, 2023, a fatal shooting occurred on Akin Adesola Street, near FCMB Bank, close to Eko Hotel, resulting in the death of an adult male.

These recent events have sparked concern among residents, particularly those residing in Lekki, where a reported incident on August 4, 2023, added to the growing worries.

A resident, sharing his harrowing experience, said four unknown men used deception to gain entry to his compound, leading to the theft of his Toyota Prado.

The robbers, armed with a rifle, acted like they came to make a delivery, deceived and assaulted the security guard, quickly disabling the car’s security systems, and making off with valuable car parts within a matter of minutes, the victim said.

However, when contacted, Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer of the Lagos State Police Command, denied knowledge of the cases and couldn’t confirm them.

“I have seen your mail but I can’t confirm that these cases happened. I can’t also confirm any arrest made relating to them,” said Hundeyin in response to a mail sent to him by BusinessDay requesting to speak on the matter.

Security tips:

However, a security expert who resides in the area have the following security tips:

Limit travel at dawn and dusk:

Avoid traveling during early morning or late evening hours when visibility is reduced, and criminals may take advantage of the darkness.

Avoid high risk areas:

Stay away from areas known for high crime rates or areas that are poorly lit and secluded.

Be mindful of cash transactions:

Minimise cash transactions, as flashing money or valuables can attract unwanted attention.

Increase security measures:

Install security cameras, alarms, and motion sensor lights to deter potential intruders.

Stay informed:

Keep yourself updated with local news and incidents to be aware of any emerging security threats in your area.

Educate workers and staff:

Spread awareness about security risks among workers and staff to promote a safer environment.

Reevaluate estate security:

Collaborate with estate management to enhance security measures and ensure proper surveillance.

Consider armed security personnel:

If possible, hire armed security personnel, especially during late evening and early morning hours when criminals are more active.