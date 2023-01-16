BusinessDay to recognise 100 fast rising MSMEs

BusinessDay will be awarding Nigeria’s top 100 most promising small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) who have been able to scale their businesses despite the country’s difficult operating business environment.

The SMEs to be awarded are those making serious waves in the country’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in 2022 and were drawn across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The award themed ‘How SMEs can thrive in an age of volatility’ is scheduled to hold on Friday, January 20th, 2023, will bring together policymakers and stakeholders in the Nigerian entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The criteria used in selecting the 100 SMEs include but are not limited to, growth, profitability, the structure of the business, and potential for growth among others.

The speakers for the event include; Ayokunnumi Abraham, head of SME products and segement, Union Bank; Oparinde Babatunde, director of special project, Yellow Card; Abayomi Awobokun, co-founder, Orbit54; Anne Welsh, founder/CEO, Painless Universal and Olufolake Ikumapayi, head SME Unit, LSETF among others.

The sponsors of the 2022 BusinessDay top 100 promising SMEs include Union Bank, Yellow Card, and Autocheck.