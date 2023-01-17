BusinessDay set to host Africa Business Convention February

BusinessDay Media Limited, West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and information on diversified media platforms, is set to host the 2023 Africa Business Convention (ABC).

The third edition of the Africa-focused conference, themed ‘Africa Connected’, is scheduled to hold as an hybrid event on February 7-8, 2023 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos and via Zoom.

The convention holds amidst Africa’s staggering form from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences and last year’s shock from Russia-Ukraine that has led to a significant rise in the cost of living, worsening poverty and rising unemployment on the continent.

ABC 2023 follows the successful conclusion of the second edition held in 2022, which featured 12 plenary sessions, 41 speakers, and over 5,000 attendees online and in person.

“This year is going to be bigger and better. We expect to have over 100 speakers, 10 plenary sessions and 18 breakout sessions, all looking at the areas of trade, investments, partnerships, innovation and technology, agriculture and jobs in Africa, with a theme ‘Africa Connected’,” Ogho Okiti, project director and managing director of BusinessDay Media, said.

The conference, designed as a platform for the aggregation and advancement of all Africa’s business interests, is open to business delegates from all over the continent and global businesses doing and investing in businesses on the continent.

This year’s theme is about the nature of exchanges among African countries and between the rest of the world, how these exchanges facilitate and help Africa’s growth and prosperity and how they can be improved to facilitate a greater level of growth and prosperity.

It is about the over 1.3 billion people in Africa and how they are connected today for the ease of trade, investments, migration and security and how Africa’s economies and its people are strategically connected for prosperity.

Participants will find that #ABC2023 has been broken into two parts: the main event featuring executive conversations, keynote presentations and thought leadership sessions; and the side event featuring exhibitions, deal brokerage, ideas and innovation pitches and a social event happening on the opening night of the event.

Confirmed partners and speakers include Mohamad Darwish, the CEO of IHS Nigeria; Akintoye Akindele, chairman of Platform Capital; and Von Kemedi, CEO of Arila.

Other speakers include Thapelo Tsheole, CEO of the Botswana Stock Exchange; Johel Blanchard, partner at Stratego in Luxembourg; Tola Adeyemi, CEO of KPMG West Africa; Peter Quartey, director of Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, University of Ghana; Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, former CEO of Allianz Nigeria; Stacy Steemers, president, Rest of Africa at AFEX; and Janet du Preez, founder, Engagement Dynamics; and Rajneesh Narula, director, Dunning Africa Centre.

An invitation is open to all African businesses and stakeholders, along with other African and non-African governments and businesses, policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, development partners, and the diplomatic community in order to connect, explore, showcase, and develop Africa opportunities.

Budding entrepreneurs in search of the perfect opportunity to meet and network with industry experts within and outside Africa are welcome to register for #ABC2023.

Interested participants should visit https://africabusinessconvention.com/ to register for free and for additional information about the convention, the official social media handles of #ABC2023 can also be followed for real-time updates about the event.