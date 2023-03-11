Buildmacex expo to hold in Lagos, targets innovation for building industry

The 8th edition of Buildmacex Exhibition, Nigeria and West Africa’s expo on building, construction and machinery industry is set to hold in Lagos.

The expo scheduled to hold from March 21 to March 23, at Eko hotel convention center aims to drive and support accelerate changes in all aspects of architectural design, building construction and machinery, through the application of modern technologies in Nigeria’s building industry.

Ayodeji Olugbade, chief executive officer at Atlantic Exhibition, the exhibition organiser said new skill sets for industry experts will be on display at the event.

“Key players in building, construction, and machinery industry are attending BUILDMACEX 2023 to learn new skills to push their businesses, deepen market penetration, reinforce brand building to reach their target audience, interconnect industry skilled and unskilled professionals, buyers and visitors from West Africa region,” Olugbade said.

He added that BUILDMACEX is an international exhibition and conference focused on transforming the building, construction, and machinery industry in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa.

According to Olugbade, the event will feature masterclass sessions focused on fire safety and protection, building interior innovation, bim and digital construction, supply chain and logistics session , financing session, real estate revolution session and building,construction and machine innovation session.

“BUILDMACEX 2023 entails matchmaking, masterclasses, conferences and expo. Visitors and exhibitors are connected to real time buyers, distributors and manufacturers of brands,” he said.

The organiser added that the exhibition would showcase technological innovation in the building industry and meeting with key distributors from different countries in West Africa.

“The 8th edition of BUILDMACEX 2023 has 5,000 participants, 200 exhibitors, 15 countries , 20 speakers and 10 sponsors all confirmed to grace the 2day exhibition,” he said.