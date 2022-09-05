Building collapse: Lagos commissioner for physical planning resigns

Idris Salako, the Lagos State commissioner for physical planning and urban development, has resigned from his appointment.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy, confirmed this in a statement on Monday. Omotosho, in the statement, said Salako’s resignation was a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry, which supervises and approves property development and related issues in the state.

Additional sources within the government also told BusinessDay that the commissioner’s resignation has to do with frequent collapse of buildings in Nigeria’s former capital city, which have led to huge losses in human and material resources.

Read also: Another building collapse in Lagos kills 2 as rescue operation continues

The latest collapse in the state occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, involving a seven-storey building under construction at the Oniru area of Victoria Island, which claimed two lives and left others injured.

“The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Idris Salako. This is a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours. The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,” Omotosho said in the statement.