Buhari’s daughter hail and healthy-Presidency

Presidency on Thursday said Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she’s normal, very healthy and well.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi said on Thursday, that she has rejoined her family.

The statement her mother, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari personally received her on the completion of her self isolation

The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think to have in the country, but the parents and the daughter insisted in following the NCDC protocol.

Aisha Buhari, had on her daughter’s arrival from the United Kingdom, insisted she must be under the mandatory 14 days self isolation, before she could join the family.

She also shut down her office and sent her staff home as part of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic