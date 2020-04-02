Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Buhari’s daughter hail and healthy-Presidency

... Out of self isolation

First Lady, Aisha Buhari
Presidency on Thursday said  Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she’s normal, very healthy and well.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi  said on Thursday, that she has rejoined her family.
The statement  her mother, the  First Lady,  Aisha Buhari personally received her on the completion of her self isolation
The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think to have in the country, but the parents and the daughter insisted in following the NCDC protocol.
Aisha Buhari, had on her daughter’s arrival from the United Kingdom, insisted she must be under the mandatory 14 days self isolation, before she could join the family.
She also shut down her office and sent her staff home as part of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic
