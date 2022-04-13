Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore in commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Buhari who is also presiding over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, performed the swearing in ceremony, just before the FEC meeting.

The NPC commissioners who were confirmed by Senate last month and sworn on Wednesday include Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Gloria Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The ICPC commissioners who took their oath of office include; Olugbenga Adeyanju, (Ekiti State), Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Odey (Cross River), Goni Gujba (Yobe), and Louis Mandama (Adamawa).

Physically present at the FEC meeting are, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari,

The meeting is also being attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Information and Culture, Minister, Lai Mohammed

The Ministers of Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige, Agriculture, Mahmud Abubakar, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health Olorunimbe Mammora, are also attending the meeting.

Others, including the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.