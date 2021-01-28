Buhari seeks stronger global cooperation to tackle COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, restated the need for the international community to collectively confront the Covid-19 pandemic and other common challenges affecting the world.

Speaking at an event to receive Letters of Credence of the new ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Presidential Villa, the president declared: “We have common challenges that impact so much on our countries, which include terrorism, insurgency, climate change, population explosion, human trafficking, c, Poverty, and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“On top of all these, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has come with different strains that pose additional challenge to the initial outbreak.

These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work even more in concert to collectively identify appropriate ways and means to globally resolve these challenges.”

President Buhari also expressed his admiration for the cooperation that Nigeria and the other three countries have enjoyed in other fora.

“All three countries represented here enjoy excellent multilateral relations with us. In addition to the United Nations, the largest multilateral umbrella platform, we are also members of the G-77 and the South-South Cooperation which Nigeria, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have used to advance our collective interests and causes. Nigeria is proud to be associated with these platforms, for they have enabled us to work closely together with the principal representatives of these countries.”

The ambassadors, who presented their Letters of Credence, are: Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, Arab Republic of Egypt; Faisal Alajrafi Alghamdi, the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Alejandro Miguel Francisco Herrero, the Republic of Argentina.

The president reiterated to the ambassadors the readiness of Nigeria “to work with you all to achieve global peace, food security and sustainable environment.”

While wishing the envoys a successful tenure, he admonished them to escalate the current level of relations:

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I urge you, in the course of your duties in Nigeria, to build on the successes of your predecessors and enhance the existing fraternal relations between our countries,” the President said.

Speaking on behalf of others, Ihab Moustafa expressed appreciation to Buhari for receiving them and accepting their letters of credence.

He assured of their commitment “to work with the Nigerian government to further enhance and strengthen their countries’ friendship and partnership with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.