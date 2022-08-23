Buhari seeks stronger economic ties with India

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday, said Nigeria and India must continue to build on the longstanding relationship, to the benefit of both countries.

Buhari stated this when he hosted the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, at State House, Abuja,

Buhari who went down memory lane, to recall his one-year training in the country as a military officer. described the training as a worthy experience.

The President recalled the 1973 visit, saying; “it was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We traveled and met international people from different countries. It became part of my success story in the military.”

To buttress the strong relationship between the two countries, President Buhari said the Nigerian Defence Academy was established by Indians, and the two countries have firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

Muraleedharan who is in Nigeria to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council, in his remarks, described Nigeria as “centre of our engagement with Africa.”

He also described President Buhari as a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College.”

Muraleedharan said he brought greetings from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, adding that Nigeria and India have robust relations in business, defense, education, and many other areas.

He assured that India as the largest democracy in the world, was willing to partner with Nigeria towards successful general elections in 2023.