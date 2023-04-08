Buhari seeks end to killings in Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue State which has claimed the lives of several people in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state and its environs

The President in a statement by Garba Shehu, Presidential Spokesman on Saturday, also urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The statement came on the heels of protests in the community by some of its elders, over what they described as “the federal government’s lackluster attitude to addressing the incessant attacks on Benue communities by armed herdsmen”

The President had in condemning what he described as “the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law”

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack and directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” said the President.

But a leader of the community in Apa Local government, Hangeuir Samuel, told BDSunday that the “federal government’s lackluster attitudes have encouraged mass killing in Benue, by the killer herdsmen, despite our cry for help”

He disclosed that despite alerting the security agencies about the pending attacks, help never came their way, until after the herders carry out such attacks successfully and escaped.

“ Prior to the latest attack, we had alerted them on the pending attacks and we had earlier written to the federal government through the state government on the deadly activities of these Fulani herdsmen who are bent on sending us away from our farming communities, yet no response came”

“ It is as if the government is conniving with them to shield ABD protect them, because they see the area as rich natural vegetations for their animals”

This is just as the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Bako Eje, had while confirming the reoccurring deadly attacks, revealed that he son was amongst those killed in the latest attack

Forty-six persons were reportedly killed in the latest attacks as suspected armed herders unleashed a deadly attack on the Umogidi community of Entekpa Adoka district in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

BDSunday gathered that the latest attack was carried out during a burial procession, a day after the same suspected herders invaded the community and killed three persons on Tuesday.