Buhari returns from Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja after his eight-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

A statement by Garba Shehu, Presidency Spokesman, said the Presidential aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:08 pm.

The flight took nearly seven hours for a four to five hour Jeddah-Abuja flight due to the ongoing situation in Sudan that warrants the avoidance of the country’s entire airspace by air traffic.

The Sudanese crises ensure that the president’s jet was rerouted to fly from Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia through Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Central African Republic, Cameroon and eventually landed in Nigeria.

“Upon his safe arrival in Abuja, the president was received at the airport by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Deputy Inspector General of Police Danmallam Mohammed, representing the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services Yusuf Magaji Bichi,” Shehu said in the statement.

Buhari left Nigeria about eight days ago for the lesser hajj, in a trip considered to be his last official trip to Saudi Arabia, as president of Nigeria.