Buhari reappoints Obidiah Nkom, DG, Mining Cadastre office

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Obadiah Nkom as Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office for a second and final term of four years.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the reappointment takes effect from January 12, 2023.

Nkom was first appointed on January 12, 2019, for an initial period of four years.

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office was established to independently administer mineral titles to those who want to invest in the sector.

The agency plays a very pivotal role in driving the federal government’s plans to make the sector attractive to investors with an overall aim of diversifying the sector.

Under the leadership of Nkom in the past four years, the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office recorded 86 percent increase in revenue generation, raking in over N8.9 billion between 2019 and 2021 compared to N4.8 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016 – 2018.

This also accounts for about 50% of the contribution of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to the economy.

His recently-unveiled reforms in the automation of the Mining Cadastre system have revolutionalised online and real-time mineral title administration and management.

“It is also to the credit of Nkom during his first term that the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office was named the best Agency of the Federal Government in the category of Digital Innovation Awards for the year 2022 under the auspices of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), for adding value to the activities of the Cadastre Office,” the statement said.

The Mining Cadastral Office, late last year, launched the Electronic Mining Cadastral Plus platform that has helped in enhancing the digital administration and management of mineral titles in the country.

The platform, which is also known as the “eMC+ platform”, has helped to enhance transparency and accessibility of information.