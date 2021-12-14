Buhari proposes Muazu Sambo to replace sacked power minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of a ministerial nominee, Muazu Sambo from Taraba State.

The president’s request seeking the confirmation of Sambo was in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

If confirmed by the senate, Sambo, who hails from Taraba state, will replace Sale Mamman, former minister of power, who Buhari sacked in last September.

Mamman was sacked alongside Sabo Nanono, former agriculture minister.

President Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of some National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners to replace the outgoing ones.

The nominees are Mohammed Haruna from Niger State as the North Central – National Commissioner, May Mbu, National Commissioner (Delta State); and Okeagu Nnamdi, South East National Commissioner (Abia State).

Other nominees are Major General A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner; Rada Gumus, Bayelsa State, South-South, National Commissioner; Sam Olumeku, Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner; and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye, Ondo State, South West (Resident Electoral Commissioner).

President Buhari equally sent the names of nominees of commissioners for the National Population Commission.

The nominees include Benedict Opong, Gloria Izofor, Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Bala Haliru, and Iyatayo Oyetunbi.