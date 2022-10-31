Buhari proceeds to London for medical check up

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for London, United Kingdom, for a routine medical check-up.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President is expected to return to the country in the second week of November 2022.

The President had on Monday presided over an emergency security council meeting which reviewed the recent security alert by the United States Embassy in Abuja.

Read also: FAAC disburses N760bn to all government tiers in September 2022

In another development, the President also on Monday issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India following reports that at least 141 people have died after a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

Apart from those that died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident,” said the President.

He prayed for the recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries.