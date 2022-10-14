Buhari presides over national security council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by top security officials and government functionaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Defense, Bashir Magashi Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, is leading the Service Chiefs including the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, to the meeting.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai

The Chief of Defense Intelligence, Samuel Adebayo, is also attending the meeting.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting will be used to assess the current security level in the country, following repeated claims by the government to end insecurity by December this year.

Details Later…