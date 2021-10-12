Buhari orders synergy between fiscal, monetary authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities in the country to keep the struggling economy on the trajectory of growth.

Buhari was speaking at the end of the two-day midterm ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja, where he urged the ministers and permanent secretaries to redouble efforts and work in synergy toward total delivery of his administration’s set target.

According to him, the retreat provided an opportunity for the government to undertake an objective assessment of stewardship in line with the contract signed with the Nigerian people in delivering on electoral promises.

‘‘From the assessment report and discussions at this retreat, I am glad to note that progress has been made towards the achievement of our objectives.

‘‘Distinguished participants, the discussions at the retreat have prompted the need for us to ramp up implementation on the deliverables.

‘‘We must close the gaps in our implementation efforts to ensure that we attain set targets by 2023,’’ the President was quilted to have said in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari who directed the Head of Service to invest in capacity building for planning, research, and statistics departments in all MDAs, assured that his administration will continue to implement fiscal measures to improve domestic revenues and mobilize external funding support to build a more resilient economy.

He said that issues around expanding access to quality education, affordable healthcare, and productivity of Nigerians will be given priority attention within the period of his administration.

‘‘We will sustain all ongoing efforts in rebuilding our health system through targeted investment in the health sector, especially our vaccination drive to halt the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘‘This Administration remains committed to providing the education and training required for employment and entrepreneurship, particularly using technology to impact the relevant skills on our youths.

‘‘Our Social Investment Programs will be sustained in the coming years. We will continue to reach out to the poorest and most vulnerable households through the National Cash Transfer Program and other initiatives of the Government,’’ he said.

He also disclosed that his administration, going forward, will adopt a holistic approach to industrialization, which would be aligned with the nation’s aspirations while working closely with key stakeholders in the private sector.

He explained that in view of the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in economic growth and development, efforts will be geared towards removing all bottlenecks that militate against access to government support schemes by SMEs.