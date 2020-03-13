Buhari meets Guinea Bissau President, Embalo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Guinea Bissau leader Umaro Embalo, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

This is the second time the embattled former prime minister, who won the presidential election with 53.55 percent of the total votes cast will be visiting Abuja in three months.

Embalo had come to Nigeria on January 6th, 2020, on what was described as a “thank you visit” to President Buhari.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, speaking with State House Correspondents after the visit, said it “ signifies the conclusion of the process in their own country and the fact of the recognition of the emergence of Embalo as president.”

According to him, it also signals the “recognition of Embalo’s Presidency given by the leaders of the ECOWAS subregion, including Senegal, Niger which is the current Ecowas chairman and Nigeria.

“Essentially, he is here in Nigeria to thank our President for standing by him for his victory and for ensuring that democracy is sustained in their own country.

Garba stated further that the President was emphatic in the meeting and has always been emphatic about the fact that the duty of stabilizing the West African subregion is on the shoulders of African leaders.

Garba who stated that “Nigeria and the President will not be failing in his duty”, added that “ leaders of the subregion will keep the region stable, politically, economically and in terms of security. This is the assistance he has given.”

His election triggered fresh crises as his opponent and ruling party candidate Domingos Simões Pereira, also claimed victory and was sworn in creating two Presidents for the country.

