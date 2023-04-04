Buhari halts Sani Haruna, NASENI EVC’s 3rd term bid

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over to the most senior officer in the organization.

The order followed the reversal of an approval for extension in office earlier granted Haruna, by the President.

President Buhari had earlier extended Sani Haruna’s tenure from April 2, 2023, to April 2, 2025, which would have allowed him to serve for three consecutive tenures of five years each.

Read also: Buhari burnt N11.7trn on petrol subsidies, will his successor be different?

The President’s orders, according to a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation( SGF), followed “the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization”

The President, however, expressed his appreciation to the outgoing EVC, for his contributions in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wished him success in his future endeavours, the statement noted.