Buhari gets briefings from appointees, govs in S/Arabia

Top Federal Government officials and governors are said to be taking turns to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on situations back home in Nigeria, in Saudi Arabia, where he is currently on an official visit.

Garba Shehu, the spokesman for the President in a statement on Sunday, said some Nigerian governors and other officials, met with the president at the Makkah Guest Palace, “where he was updated on situations, including the conclusion of outstanding elections back in the country”

Buhari, whose tenure terminates on May 29, is currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in what is regarded as his last official visit to that country, as Nigeria’s president.

Shehu stated that “At the Makkah Guest Palace where he is accommodated by the government of the host country, President Buhari received Governors Mai Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and the incoming governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda”

The president also received briefings from the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai.

“After listening to the briefs, President Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved today is due to the power of democracy and the power of our institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.

Speaking individually after the meetings, the governors of Borno and Yobe states said they were appreciative of the efforts of the president in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and were happy that peace had been restored.

Bawa, the EFFC chair, briefed the president on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders. Bawa also briefed on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to take them to court.

On his part, the governor-elect of Katsina State, Radda gave assurances of his commitment to an open and transparent government as promised during the campaign.