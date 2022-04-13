Buhari decries Plateau killings, says perpetrators shouldn’t be spared

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said perpetrators of the recent terrorists attacks in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, do not deserve mercy and therefore, should not be spared.

The President stated this when he received the full details on the scale of the brutal terrorist attacks, that took place on Sunday.

The President, who described the killings as heinous, said that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

“They should not be spared or forgiven,” directed the President.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

President Buhari expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.

“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder, so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven,” the President said.