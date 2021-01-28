BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Breaking: Tension as host communities fight at PIB public hearing

PIB public hearing
Public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)

Tension broke out at the ongoing public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Wednesday as disagreement amongst members of the host communities led to physical combat.

The fight started when the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) was called to the podium to make a presentation. There was disagreement amongst the members, leading to exchange of blows until security operatives intervened.

Read Also: Security issues must not be mixed with politics, says Ooni

The public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is being organised by the House of Representative.

…Details soon

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author