Buratai, others resign as Buhari appoints new service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new service chiefs.

They are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the appointment followed the acceptance of immediate resignation of the former Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Adesina said these were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He said President Buhari thanked the outgone Service Chiefs for what he called their overwhelming achievements in efforts at bringing enduring peace to the country, and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The President equally congratulated the new Service Chiefs, and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.