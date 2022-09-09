Brand of the year in Port Harcourt: Mayor of Housing makes top four

A rising star in Port Harcourt business and investment community who goes by the name, Mayor of Housing, has made it to the Top 4 in a survey dubbed ‘Port Harcourt’s Brand of the Year 2022’.

The brand contest is being staged by the ‘DMONA Award’ group which has already pruned down the contestants to four after series of screening and voting. Amongst the top 4 brands are The Mayor of Housing, Opay, Desprados, and HERO beer.

The Mayor of Housing also known as My-Ace China (formerly, Aloy China Emeka), has been making waves in Port Harcourt and beyond with his brand-building project and investments in real estate.

The investor, who is currently developing and selling the Alesa Highland, believed to be ready to overtake the Banana Island in Lagos, has continued to cut across private and public sector investments in Port Harcourt.

The Jos-born investor, who made waves as a fast brain at school up to the university, has emerged as the fastest rising real estate success strategist in Africa. He has also emerged as a social funding champion and strategist.

His fame seems to grow on the successes he has made out of housing in Port Harcourt real estate industry as well as his support to the comedy industry and other young entrepreneurs.

Alesa Highland estate is selling the first 100 plots while preparing the real deal, 1500 plots that would sit on a virgin area between Port Harcourt Garden City and Onne Industrial zone where over 200 companies operate.

The upcoming estate is said to attract huge attention due to a road being constructed from Port Harcourt through Alesa near the Indorama zone to the East West Road that would deliver traffic to Calabar via Uyo.

The Mayor of Housing hit Port Harcourt a year ago with his social funding scheme that gave houses at N2m minimum with other partners paying same amount to a lead owner.

Now, the new model used for Alesa Wonderland is what he calls ‘land banking,’ a system that almost triples the value of initial purchase from N5m to N12m within 90 to 180 days.

The Mayor of Housing is seen as a real estate success strategist. Has is said to have brought a lot of professionalism, innovation, and new energy into the real estate space especially in Port Harcourt.

K.O. Baba Jornsen, a business executive and close associate told newsmen last week that it would not be surprising for the Mayor of Housing to climb fast to Top 4 in Port Harcourt brand contest because of his generosity and care for other business owners and young CEOs.

Jornsen said My-Ace China is full of integrity apart from generosity. He said the Mayor is always trying to infuse his business activities with best practice and international best practice that is gradually turning the industry to global attention.

He said: “The way it is going, this guy will put Port Harcourt on the world investment map.”

Such creativity and innovation may see the Alesa Highland where the Mayor of Housing has unveiled what he called the secret opportunity of land banking. He says he is rewarding those with permanent voter’s card (PVC) with 10 percent instead of five percent for a plot sold.

Those that do not have money to buy, he disclosed, would still make N250,000 for sharing the message and getting a sale done.

The Mayor of Housing said: “Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity.”

He went on: “Some people miss opportunities that are limited to limited number of people.”