Bolaji Rosiji, former PMAN president dies at 56

With great sadness, the Rosiji family has announced the passing of Bolaji Rosiji. The musician and former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) passed onto glory at 56 years on December 5, 2021, at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by Bomi Rosiji on behalf of the family, Bomi described Bolaji as a strong rallying core for the Rosiji family, and that he would be well remembered for his love for family, close and extended, near and far. Known for his youthful exuberance and the happiness he spread to all he came in contact with, his family remains comforted by the cherished memories he left behind. Bolaji Rosiji was well known as a former director of Nigerian Distilleries Limited (NDL), the founder of Gaurapad Charities, established in 2004, the former secretary-general, Nigeria Network of NGOs, as well as a former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

He is survived by a son, Narada Alvin and siblings.

According to Bomi, the funeral arrangements for the late musician would be communicated shortly.