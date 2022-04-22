Bolaji Idowu urges ministers to unite for kingdom expansion

Lead Pastor, Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Bolaji Idowu has called on church leaders and ministers to be united for the expansion of the gospel of the kingdom. He made the call at a media briefing to announce the fourth edition of the International School of Ministry (ISM) Global Ministers Classroom (GMC) conference in Lagos.

“The gospel is not about the church, and as a church, we must come together for the cause of the gospel; and as someone that has been impacted by the ministry of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, I think there is a need to extend it to other ministers for them to be partakers,” Idowu said.

Initiated by the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, the programme which is slated for Friday 29 April and Saturday April 30, is a conglomeration of ministers of the gospel: Pastors, Bishops, Apostles, Evangelists, Prophets and Ministry leaders.

According to Idowu, the virtual/physical two-day classroom programme that will host millions of ministers will be life-transforming. He said further that participants will be strengthened and encouraged for the work of the ministry in these last days.

Speaking on the programme, Idowu said so much is happening in the world and it has become imperative that ministers of the gospel come together in the unity of the faith, to strategically plan the expansion.

“This year is the 4th edition of this historic classroom with Pastor Chris and it will be a very transforming and transformative time for ministers of the gospel. We are therefore filled with great excitement, anticipation and joy for all that the Lord will accomplish in our lives as ministers of the gospel as we participate in this global classroom from around the world and in particular, ministers of the gospel here in Nigeria,” Idowu said.

Speaking on the death of gospel minister, Osinachi Nwachukwu, he said “Religion is very destructive; religion will tell you that the man is superior to the woman, which is not consistent. In Christ Jesus, we are all equal.

“When it comes to abuse in a marriage, the moment life is at stake, religion becomes secondary. You need to be alive to be married, and if you are dead, your partner will go ahead and marry someone also, so, if you are in an abusive relationship, you need to leave first, save your life before you save a marriage.

From the maiden edition, the ISM Minister Global Platform has impacted millions of ministers, and last year it recorded over 10 million pastors that joined the conference, and this might be the largest gathering of ministers to be trained and equipped with God’s word.