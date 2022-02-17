Boat operators’ body threatens to delist members for ignoring distress calls

Boat operators under the auspices of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) have sent out warning signals to registered members who ignore distress calls from fellow operators in the course of accidents or operational difficulties.

According to the association, such members would be delisted from the membership list for that particular action if such continues.

Gani Tarzan Balogun, the national president of ATBOWATON gave the warning during a recent meeting with the association’s Board of Trustees, in Badagry, Lagos.

Balogun warned that violators will be profiled, fined at first instance, and on last resort, will face outright expulsion with no options of fine from the association.

The association also appointed two special advisers in the persons of Tope Fajimirokun and Joseph Philip to help deepen the running of the organisation.

Read also: Boat mishap: APM Terminals staff rescues two drowning fishermen

While Fajimirokun, who doubles as the Badagry chapter chairman of the association, takes up additional responsibility as special advisor to ATBOWATON National President on inter-government relationship and labour matters, Joseph Philip, will be in charge of processing all national security issues on waterways, advice and guide the National President.

To also check the unhealthy breakdown of boat operation ethics, Gani Tarzan Balogun, president of the association, said violators of the international maritime organization (IMO) ‘Save Our Soul Distress Call’ from any boat in trouble, will face serious sanctions, not ruling out expulsion from the association as a last punitive measure.

Balogun also pointed out the need for two new appointees to chart new areas of ATBOWATON national operations in order to serve members well and to also enthrone democratic engagements expected of an association.

He called on Tope Fajimirokun and Joseph Philip to bring their wealth of experience and passion for the industry to bear on their new assignments, adding that ATBOWATON has come of age and must be seen to add value to the development of the system.

Lawal Babatunde, Lagos chapter chairman, commended the president for the new appointments, saying it will bring more bite and leadership options for the private sector water transportation body in Nigeria.