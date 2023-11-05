BIC empowers teachers to enhance Nigeria’s education system

As part of its plans to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025, BIC has empowered Nigerian teachers by training them to be able to effectively teach students in the classroom.

Speaking recently in Lagos during the launch of its Canvas of Change programme, which kicked off in Nigeria with a masterclass for teachers, Adeyemi Ojo, Business Development Head at BIC Nigeria, said the company is committed to education and has been supporting the sector for years – globally and regionally.

“Education remains at the forefront of what we do, and we remain committed to equipping educators with the right knowledge, skills, and methodologies to pass on to students, who will one day lead our nation,” he said.

Also, Opeifa Olasukanmi, teacher and programme coordinator for Olusunkanmi Opeifa Educational Foundation, said that redefining education as a gateway, not a barrier, involves mastering clear and empathetic communication through assessment and feedback.

He said the idea of BIC’s initiative is to empower educators to make a lasting impact on the learning experience of students.

Femi Taiwo, managing director at TRACE Academia said education delivered using the right creative teaching methods is one of the fundamental to equipping young people with 21st-century soft skills including creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork enabling them to flourish in different endeavours.

“With the fast pace of change driven by rapid digitisation and globalisation, young people today are faced with work that demands a growth mindset, healthy self-awareness, and soft skills and it lies in the hands of teachers to help create future-ready teenagers,” he said.

Through its global education week programmes, BIC has worked with over 150 schools in Nigeria; impacted thousands of teachers and students; and donated necessary writing and self-expression tools to students and educational facilities in need.

Participants at the masterclass were teachers drawn from over 100 Lagos schools equipped with effective techniques for capturing attention, bridging academic knowledge and real-world applications, reaching emotional and social intelligence, creating a positive and inclusive learning environment, and communicating for impact.

The Canvas of Change targets schools in Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and it aims to empower students, teachers, and parents to create impactful change to make a lasting difference in generations to come.