Bello sacks Kogi Health commissioner

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has sacked Saka Haruna Audu, as the Commissioner for Health.

The commissioner was sacked over a reported allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Audu was among the first commissioners appointed by the governor, during his first tenure.

According to reliable sources in the Kogi State Ministry of Health, Saka packed out of his office on Tuesday, even as his sympathisers had reportedly pleaded on his behalf that his sack should not be made public by the governor.

Also, it was learnt that the commissioner told some of his colleagues that he was only suspended.

Efforts to reach him for comments on his mobile phone failed as he could not respond to calls and text messages put to him by our correspondent.