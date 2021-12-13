BCG West Africa admits new partners for increased capacity

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global strategy management consulting firm, has announced the addition of Stefano Niavas as partner, and Ahmadu Musa Kida as senior advisor, to its West African team.

Niavas is a partner and managing director of the firm’s Consumer, Global Advantage, Public Sector and Energy practices. Having worked across BCG’s Western Europe, North America and Africa operations, Stefano has built deep expertise on globalization and is an expert in African consumer insights. Stefano leads BCG’s Africa Center for Customer Insight (CCI), which develops proprietary insights, data, and methodologies for understanding consumers across the African continent. His expertise also stretches across the full range of sustainability topics, including African growth, diversity, and climate innovation.

Prior to joining the West African operations, Niavas was with the Paris office in 2001, before moving to New York and later to South Africa. He is a graduate of ESCP Business School, Europe.

Speaking on the move to the West African operations, Niavas who is from Cote d’Ivoire said: “I am honoured to join the team operating out of Nigeria. The team is made up of experts who work tirelessly to make significant contributions towards the sustainable growth and development of Africa as a whole. They have successfully executed high stakes projects in the sub-Saharan region, and as is the custom with BCG, have striven to create a positive impact on the continent. We have so much to accomplish together, and I look forward to achieving great things with the team. I am personally also thrilled to be moving back to my home region!”

Prior to joining the BCG team, Musa Kida was the deputy managing director, Deep Water Services at TotalEnergies, Nigeria where amongst other accomplishments, he delivered the Egina Field Project, which achieved First Oil at the end of 2018, and was able to achieve peak oil production of 200,000 barrels per day. Since stepping aside from his role as DMD, Musa Kida has maintained his commitment to contributing to local knowledge across the Nigerian energy space and currently serves as Non-Executive Director at both Heirs Oil and Gas and TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited.

Read also: Why SMEs’ cloud adoption in West Africa is rising – SAP

Musa Kida is a civil engineering graduate from Ahmadu Bello University with a post-graduate diploma in Petroleum Engineering from Institut Francaise du Petrole (IFP), France.

Commenting on his appointment, Musa Kida said, “I am delighted to be a part of the BCG West Africa Team. BCG has over the years contributed to Africa’s development and I am excited to be a part of the team. I look forward to accomplishing more feats with the team while sharing my knowledge base and deep expertise acquired over these years. “

Tolu Oyekan, managing director and partner, BCG (West Africa), and head of BCG Nigeria said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stefano and Musa Kida to the leadership team of our West African office. Their wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to BCG’s ambitions to advance Africa and the world on various topics including sustainability and energy transition.”

Oyekan, who is also a skilled management consultant with global experience across several sectors including; finance, manufacturing, and energy, stated that the arrival of Stefano and Musa Kida will expand leadership capacity and increase BCG’s ability to serve as the advisor-of-choice, to senior leaders across the region.

The BCG West African operations is based in Lagos, Nigeria, with diverse professionals who are passionate about unlocking Africa’s potential. These professionals with different backgrounds are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions through cutting-edge management consulting for social, public, and private sector organisations across West Africa and beyond.